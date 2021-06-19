Selfkey Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $45.62 million and $9.25 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

