Sether Price Tops $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $582,435.45 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.