Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.33. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 3,130 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

