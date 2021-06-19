Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHALY opened at $18.47 on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

