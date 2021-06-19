Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

