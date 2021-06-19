Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 413.18 ($5.40).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.27) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

