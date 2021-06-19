Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 21.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $9.39 on Friday. 111 has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

