Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreases By 14.1%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

