Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Rises By 20.7%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.