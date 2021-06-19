Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Expands By 24.2%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

