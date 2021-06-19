Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Grows By 27.1%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

