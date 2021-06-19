Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Grows By 27.1%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.
GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.
Shares of GIB opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
