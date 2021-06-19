Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 17.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,023,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,607,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 300,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

