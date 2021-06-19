Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expands By 21.6%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 961,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 790,700 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the first quarter worth $145,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.