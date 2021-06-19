Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Grows By 23.3%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 13,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

