Short Interest in Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Declines By 15.6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MOAEF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Mongolia Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

