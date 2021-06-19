Short Interest in Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Declines By 15.6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MOAEF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Mongolia Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About Mongolia Energy
