Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Decreases By 15.9%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.