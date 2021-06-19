Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Grows By 20.3%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$209.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

