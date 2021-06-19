Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Grows By 19.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 13,608,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.