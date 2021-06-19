Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Expands By 19.9%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,792. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
