Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Expands By 19.9%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,792. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.