Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Decreases By 18.3%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.