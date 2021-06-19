Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Increases By 23.6%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of BJK opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

