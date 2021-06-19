Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Increases By 19.0%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of XTNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 52,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,834. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

