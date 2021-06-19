Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.