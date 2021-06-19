Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.43.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.
In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
