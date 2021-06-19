Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON SRE opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

