Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 13,915 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period.

NYSE ARDC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

