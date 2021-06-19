Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 46,710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,710 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.