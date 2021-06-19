SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

SITC International stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. SITC International has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

