SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

