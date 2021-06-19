Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 7,200,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.