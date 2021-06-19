Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 966.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

