SLR Senior Investment’s (SUNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

