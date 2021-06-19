Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.35 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

