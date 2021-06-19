Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.77 million and the highest is $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $842.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 6,353,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.37.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

