Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post $226.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

