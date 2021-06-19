SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 133.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

