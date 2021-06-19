SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,044,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

