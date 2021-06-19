Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE TOY traded up C$0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.04.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.683278 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.