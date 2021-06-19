Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 1.7%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

