Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$50.62. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.41, with a volume of 60,180 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.