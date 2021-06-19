Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,725. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.