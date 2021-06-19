Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $168,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

