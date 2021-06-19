Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.