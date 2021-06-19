SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $294.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $297.00 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 158,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.