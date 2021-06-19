SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 14th

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

FLOW opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.32. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

