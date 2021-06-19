SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

