ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

