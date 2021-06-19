ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.