ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

