ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

