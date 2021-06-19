Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SLL stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$673.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Standard Lithium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

